La tormenta tropical Fernando avanza hacia las costas de México

Welcome to the peak of the 2019 Hurricane Season. TD-8 is located o/the Atlantic's Main Development Region, in addition to Hurricane #Dorian & Tropical Storm #Fernando. Thinking the disturbance over the western sub-tropical western Atlantic (50% chance via NHC) will develop too. pic.twitter.com/hQL1ne0x7j

— Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) 4 сентября 2019 г.