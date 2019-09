Un ciego relata cómo sobrevivió en Bahamas al paso de Dorian llevando a su hijo discapacitado a hombros

A FATHER'S LOVE ❤️️ Brent Lowe can't see, but his son can't walk. So, when chin-high water rose at his home in the Bahamas, Lowe put his son on his shoulders and carried him to safety. https://t.co/SSVIBlbAvz#kwch12pic.twitter.com/l3excbVpiA

