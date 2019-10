Coches arrastrados por vientos y estragos materiales tras el avance del poderoso tifón Hagibis sobre Japón

🇯🇵 #Typhoon#Hagibis#Japan#台风#海贝思

The typhoon Hagibis brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to a wide part of the Kanto, Tokai and Koshin regions, Japan. At least 2 person killed, 4 missing, and more than 80 are injured.

By @cinlay0418 李卫兵 宋斌政 pic.twitter.com/n6s66cmlDy

— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) October 12, 2019