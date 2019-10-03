Artículo
Populares

In Venezuela’s oil belt, theft used to happen in the dead of night. Now, the cameras thems…

- DeRedes, Política ,
     

In Venezuela’s oil belt, theft used to happen in the dead of night. Now, the cameras themselves have been stolen and oil is taken in broad daylight. Thieves take motors, valves and kilometers of valuable copper wiring. Great feature: https://t.co/dtglPY6OHa @zerpius


Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Patricia Laya







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

Salinas dice que discutió con su esposa por la Verde Deportes

Salinas dice que discutió con su esposa por la Verde

      3.547
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     