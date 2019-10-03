In Venezuela’s oil belt, theft used to happen in the dead of night. Now, the cameras themselves have been stolen and oil is taken in broad daylight. Thieves take motors, valves and kilometers of valuable copper wiring. Great feature: https://t.co/dtglPY6OHa @zerpius
Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Patricia Laya
In Venezuela’s oil belt, theft used to happen in the dead of night. Now, the cameras thems…
In Venezuela’s oil belt, theft used to happen in the dead of night. Now, the cameras themselves have been stolen and oil is taken in broad daylight. Thieves take motors, valves and kilometers of valuable copper wiring. Great feature: https://t.co/dtglPY6OHa @zerpius
¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?
@ejutv
COMENTARIOS
Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.