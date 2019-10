Manifestantes golpean y prenden fuego a un policía en Hong Kong

This vid on Telegram shows that the white shirt man, who allegedly is an off duty police officer, was besieged, beaten and caught by petrol bombs in Yuen Long tonight. His pistol was dropped and almost taken away by protesters. pic.twitter.com/53Zi39KOwS

Siga las noticias de eju.tv por Telegram y/o Facebook

— Xinqi Su (@XinqiSu) October 4, 2019