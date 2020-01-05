Artículo
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se realiza en el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Ángeles, con la conducción de Ricky Gervais

La lista de ganadores de los Globo de Oro (Foto: @goldenglobes)

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood realiza la 77ª entrega de los premios Globos de Oro a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. La ceremonia cuenta con la conducción del humorista inglés Ricky Gervais, desde el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Ángeles.

En esta edición compiten 20 producciones cinematográficas y 15 ficciones para televisión. Con 34 nominaciones, Netflix es el gran protagonista de la noche.

La categorías cinematográficas están lideradas con seis nominaciones por A marriage story, la película dirigida por Noah Baumbach sobre un durísimo proceso de divorcio, protagonizada por Adam Driver y Scarlett Johansson. Le sigue, con cinco, Once upon a time in Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino; y The Irishman, dirigido por Martin Scorsese.

Por su parte, Joker, la película de Todd Phillips, compite en cuatro ternas, al igual que The Two Popes, dirigida por el brasileño Fernando Meirelles. A ellas se une el drama sobre la Guerra Mundial, 1917, de Sam Mendes.

En la terna “mejor película de drama” competirán The Irishman, Marriage Story, 1917, Joker y The Two Popes. Mientras que en la categoría “drama” harán lo propio Dolemite is my name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives out, Once upon a time in Hollwood y Rocketman.

El doble ganador del oscar Tom Hanks recibirá el prestigioso galardón Cecil B. DeMille a la trayectoria. Además, compite por una estatuilla: está nominado como mejor intérprete secundario en cine por A beautiful day in the neighbourhood, de Marielle Heller.

A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los Globo de Oro 2020.

CINE

Mejor película – drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Mejor película – comedia y/o musical

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Rocketman

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Mejor actor de drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria

Adam Driver, A Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Mejor actriz de drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, A Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor actor de comedia y/o musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Mejor actriz de comedia y/o musical

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d you go, Bernadette

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, A Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor película de animación

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor película extranjera

The Farewell (Canadá)

Pain and Glory (España)

Parasite (Corea de Sur) – GANADORA

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Francia)

Les Misérables (Francia)

Mejor guión

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Mejor banda sonora

1917, Thomas Newman

Joker, Guasón, Hildur Guonadottir

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Little Woman, Alexandre Desplat

Motherless Brooklyn, Daniel Pemberton

Mejor canción original

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”- Rocketman – Elton John, Bernie Taupin

“Spirit”- The Lion King – Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé

“Into the Unknown» – Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up”, Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

“Beautiful Ghosts” -Cats – Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie – drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession – GANADORA

Mejor serie – Comedia y/o musical

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Mejor actor de televisión – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession – GANADOR

Kit Harington, “Juego de Tronos

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Mejor actriz de televisión – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de televisión – Comedia y/o musical

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Method Kominsky

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Yousef, Rami – GANADOR

Mejor actriz de televisión – Comedia y/o musical

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADOR

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mejor actor de miniserie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – GANADOR

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actriz de miniserie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – GANADOR

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Premio Carol Burnett a la trayectoria

Ellen DeGeneres – GANADORA

