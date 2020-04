Debido a la cuarentena se logró ver el Himalaya por primera vez desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Hello, I am Anshul Chopra. I’m a photographer. I am so overwhelmed to see my image going viral all over the country. Just wanted to come up & tell my country the photographer behind this shot 😇@timesofindia @indiatimes @httweets pic.twitter.com/riyybmKEah

— Anshul Chopra (@anshulchopraa) April 3, 2020