La NASA escoge a SpaceX para lanzar un telescopio espacial que mapeará más de 300 millones de galaxias

Falcon 9 will launch @NASA’s SPHEREx mission – which will collect data on more than 300 million galaxies and explore how the universe began – from our launch site at Vandenberg AFB as early as June 2024 → https://t.co/QLwfmWAPQu pic.twitter.com/f34oBHGSWK

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021