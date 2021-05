El róver Curiosity de la NASA capta nubes inusuales en Marte que «brillan por la noche»

Sometimes you just need to stop and watch the clouds roll by… on Mars.

Cloudy days are rare here because the atmosphere is so thin and dry, but I’ve been keeping my cameras peeled and wanted to share some recent pictures with you. https://t.co/Gtgz9Iu822 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/iJOLmnXMVo

— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) May 28, 2021