Helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA realiza su noveno vuelo sobre Marte y captura increíbles imágenes a color

Mars from the air is amazing.

These images were taken by #Ingenuity on July 5, 2021 (sol 133), during the #MarsHelicopter‘s 9th flight on Mars. Check out those amazing rover tracks and rock formations!

📸: NASA/JPL-Caltech pic.twitter.com/8gqd3PPcSX

— Haygen Warren (@haygenwarren) July 8, 2021