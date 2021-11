Pareja británica descubre con un detector de metales una Biblia de oro en miniatura del siglo XV «excepcionalmente única»

A small gold bible has been found near York by a metal detectorist.

The Yorkshire Museum is assessing the 15th century object, which is just 0.5in (1.5cm) long and weighs just 2oz (5g).

Engraving St Leonard & St Margaret, patron saints of childbirth https://t.co/o6K77pvBZZ pic.twitter.com/IYNS04PPAw

