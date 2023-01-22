Una avioneta se estrella en una autopista en EE.UU.

Categorías SeguridadEtiquetas

Una avioneta se estrelló este domingo en el noroeste del condado de Harris, Texas, EE.UU.

Imagen

Fuente: https://actualidad.rt.com



 

El incidente se produjo cerca de las 11:30 (hora local), recogen medios locales. Por el momento, no se reportan heridos y no está claro qué provocó el accidente. Además, se informa que solo había una persona en la aeronave.

La Policía del Condado de Harris está respondiendo al accidente y ha pedido a los conductores que eviten la zona, dijo en Twitter el jefe adjunto de la institución, Tommy Díaz.