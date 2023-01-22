Una avioneta se estrella en una autopista en EE.UU.

Una avioneta se estrelló este domingo en el noroeste del condado de Harris, Texas, EE.UU.
DPS Troopers and @HCSOTexas are at the scene of a plane crash on the northbound lanes of SH-99 between Cypress Rosehill Road and Telge Road.
The pilot is not reporting any injuries at this time.
Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YiBIFaHkyV
— TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) January 22, 2023
El incidente se produjo cerca de las 11:30 (hora local), recogen medios locales. Por el momento, no se reportan heridos y no está claro qué provocó el accidente. Además, se informa que solo había una persona en la aeronave.
Breaking at noon Sunday, DPS reports a plane is down on 99, the Grand Parkway, near Cypress Rosehill, northwest of Houston. An eyewitness described it as a small propeller plane. No known injuries yet. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/6Meurs2QwH
— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 22, 2023
La Policía del Condado de Harris está respondiendo al accidente y ha pedido a los conductores que eviten la zona, dijo en Twitter el jefe adjunto de la institución, Tommy Díaz.