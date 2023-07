Así transcurrió la presentación de Messi en el Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s MLS introduction is surreal to watch.

He won the World Cup eight months ago and was voted the tournament’s best player.

Miami’s stadium is sold out in the pouring rain and fans are buying $200 jerseys outside.

A historical moment for MLS.pic.twitter.com/OyN1ArARPa

— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 17, 2023