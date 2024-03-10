Ganadores de los premios Oscar 2024 por categorías: lista completa

Fuente: CNN Español

En la edición 96 de los premios Oscar «Oppenheimer» de Christopher Nolan se llevó el premio a la mejor película y mejor dirección, el premio al mejor actor fue para Cillian Murphy y el de mejor actor de reparto para Robert Downey Jr., entre otros.

Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 divididos por categorías.

Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 por categoría

Mejor actriz de reparto

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – Ganadora

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Mejor corto animado

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” – Ganador

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

Mejor película animada

“The Boy and the Heron” – Ganadora

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor guion original

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Ganadora

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Mejor guion adaptado

“American Fiction”- Ganadora

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor maquillaje

“Poor Things” – Ganadora

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Society of the Snow”

Mejor diseño de producción

“Poor Things” – Ganadora

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Poor Things” – Ganadora

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Mejor película internacional

“The Zone of Interest», Reino Unido – Ganadora

“The Teachers’ Lounge», Germany

“Io Capitano», Italia

“Perfect Days», Japón

“La sociedad de la nieve”, España

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – Ganador

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Godzilla Minus One” – Ganadora

“The Creator”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Mejor edición

“Oppenheimer” – Ganadora

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

Mejor corto documental

“The Last Repair Shop” – Ganador

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Mejor documental

“20 Days in Mariupol” – Ganador

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Mejor fotografía

“Oppenheimer” – Ganadora

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Poor Things”

Mejor cortometraje

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” – Ganador

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

Mejor sonido

“The Zone of Interest” – Ganadora

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

Mejor banda sonora

“Oppenheimer” – Ganadora

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

Mejor canción original

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” – Ganadora

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor director

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” – Ganador

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor actriz principal

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” – Ganadora

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Mejor película

“Oppenheimer” – Ganadora

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”