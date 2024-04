Xi Jinping se reúne en Pekín con Ma Ying-jeou, exlíder taiwanés

Historic meeting at the Great Hall of the People in #Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou!

Great Confucian wisdom of harmony.

If mainland #China & #Taiwan can reunify peacefully, it will be the best thing for peace in Asia. pic.twitter.com/mthrWtOrif

— S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) April 10, 2024