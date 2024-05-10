Djokovic es impactado por una botella tras un partido en Roma

Una botella cayó de la grada e impactó en la cabeza del tenista cuando firmaba autógrafos.
Captura de pantalla / X

Fuente: Actualidad RT

El tenista serbio Novak Djokovic fue alcanzado en la cabeza por una botella tras su triunfo de este viernes ante el francés Corentin Moutet, al que se impuso por 6-3 y 6-1 en su primer partido en el Masters de Roma, celebrado en la capital italiana.

En imágenes que circulan en las redes se ve cómo Djokovic, tras salir de la pista, se detiene para firmar algunos autógrafos a los aficionados, cuando una botella cae de la mochila de un hombre en la grada que se inclina hacia el deportista y le golpea en la cabeza. El serbio se agarra la cabeza y se queda arrodillado y encogido en el suelo.

Tras el incidente, el tenista fue atendido por los médicos.