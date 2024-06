Сondenan al ‘Joven Buda’ por abuso sexual infantil

🚨🇳🇵“BUDDHA BOY” GUILTY OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

Ram Bahadur Bamjon drew international attention in 2005 when thousands of people who believed he was the reincarnation of Buddha Shakyamuni flocked to Nepal to witness him sitting in meditation under the Bodhi tree for nearly 10… pic.twitter.com/vXcWLe19vL

— @ChinarvSublett (@BobbySeeta) June 25, 2024