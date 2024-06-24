En el mes del Orgullo, te dejamos una lista con los 70 mejores himnos LGBTQ+ de todos los tiempos

Nos encontramos en el mes donde se celebra el orgullo LGBTQ+ y se ha creado una cuenta regresiva de las canciones que definen la cultura queer, y con esta lista se reconoce a los precursores que han hecho posibles los cambios positivos que se han visto a lo largo de las décadas. Estas canciones son un testimonio de su resiliencia y excelencia.

Si bien es imposible definir exactamente qué hace que una canción sea “gay”, esta lista definitivamente no es clara. Verás muchas superposiciones entre esta lista y algunos de los mejores temas house y disco que sonaron en los salones de baile, así como éxitos transformadores de queridas divas de grandes voces. Hay sensaciones que encabezan el Billboard Hot 100 y diamantes ocultos que están olvidadas o aún por descubrir; clásicos instantáneos y canciones que se convirtieron en los favoritos de la comunidad. Además de las canciones más conocidas que son esenciales para una lista como esta, se destacan a los músicos queer que también merecen ser destacados.

70. Mika, “Grace Kelly” (2007)

69. Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” (1979)

68. Gossip, “Heavy Cross” (2009)

67. Pet Shop Boys, “Go West” (1993)

66. The Weather Girls, “It’s Raining Men” (1982)

65. Kacey Musgraves, “Follow Your Arrow” (2013)

64. Kelly Clarkson, “People Like Us” (2012)

63. David Bowie, “Boys Keep Swinging” (1979)

62. Lily Allen, “F–k You” (2009)

61. Sara Bareilles, “Brave” (2013)

60. Mariah Carey, “Make It Happen» (1992)

59. ABBA, “Dancing Queen” (1976)

58. Sister Sledge, “We Are Family” (1979)

57. Queen, “I Want to Break Free” (1984)

56. Katy Perry, “Firework” (2010)

55. Melissa Etheridge, “Come to My Window” (1993)

54. CeCe Peniston, “Finally” (1992)

53. Hayley Kiyoko (feat. Kehlani), “What I Need” (2018)

52. Aretha Franklin, «A Deeper Love» (1994)

51. Kylie Minogue, “All the Lovers” (2010)

50. ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’ “The Origin of Love,” (1998)

49. Bikini Kill, “Rebel Girl” (1993)

48. Troye Sivan, “Bloom” (2018)

47. ‘Kinky Boots,’ “Raise You Up/Just Be” (2012)

46. Ethel Cain, «American Teenager» (2022)

45. Zebra Katz (feat. Njena Reddd Foxxx), “Ima Read” (2012)

44. CupcakKe, “LGBT” (2016)

43. Jobriath, “Take Me I’m Yours” (1973)

42. Christina Aguilera, “Beautiful” (2002)

41. Bronski Beat, “Smalltown Boy” (1984)

40. Cheryl Lynn, “Got to Be Real” (1978)

39. Erasure, “A Little Respect” (1988)

38. Shea Diamond, “I Am Her” (2016)

37. Carly Rae Jepsen, «Cut to the Feeling» (2017)

36. P!nk, “Raise Your Glass” (2010)

35. Saucy Santana, “Material Girl” (2020)

34. George Michael, “Freedom! ’90” (1990)

33. Cher, “If I Could Turn Back Time” (1989)

32. Village People, “Y.M.C.A.” (1978)

31. Dove Cameron, «Boyfriend» (2022)

30. Janelle Monáe, «Make Me Feel” (2018)

29. Le Tigre, “Keep on Livin’” (2001)

28. Anitta, «Boys Don’t Cry» (2022)

27. ‘Rent,’ “Take Me or Leave Me” (1996)

26. Frankie Goes To Hollywood, “Relax” (1984)

25. Dusty Springfield, «In Private» (1989)

24. ‘Frozen,’ «Let It Go» (2014)

23. Judy Garland, “Over the Rainbow” (1939)

22. Indigo Girls, “Closer to Fine” (1989)

21. RuPaul, “Sissy That Walk” (2014)

20. MUNA, «I Know a Place” (2016)

19. Against Me!, “True Trans Soul Rebel” (2014)

18. Lil Nas X, «Montero (Call Me By Your Name)» (2021)

17. Scissor Sisters, “Let’s Have a Kiki” (2012)

16. Robyn, “Dancing on My Own” (2010)

15. Thelma Houston, “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (1976)

14. Chaka Khan, «I’m Every Woman» (1978)

13. Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy” (2022)

12. k.d. lang, “Constant Craving” (1992)

11. Sylvester, “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” (1978)

10. Billie Eilish, «Lunch» (2024)

9. Clario, «Sofia» (2019)

8. Chappell Roan, «Good Luck, Babe!» (2024)

7. Cyndi Lauper, “True Colors” (1986)

6. Madonna, “Vogue” (1990)

5. Gloria Gaynor, “I Will Survive” (1978)

4. Diana Ross, “I’m Coming Out” (1980)

3. Carlile, «The Joke» (2018)

2. Frank Ocean, «Chanel» (2017)