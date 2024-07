EEUU: Pedófilo se suicida segundos después de confrontar a un cazador de depredadores sexuales

BREAKING: A pedophiIe k*lled himself tonight during a live catch as police were making contact with him.

Before they showed up, he admitted to viewing child p*** as low as infants, which he described in disturbing detail.

The cop made a phone call, at which time he ran back… pic.twitter.com/C81Cgr5SVl

— Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) July 24, 2024