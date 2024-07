Otra mujer demanda a ‘Diddy’ por traficarla sexualmente

Pornstar Adria English -who says her porn stage name was Omunique accuses Diddy of sex trafficking; she claims he hired her to have sex with people at his parties

Another woman has come forward claiming Sean “Diddy” Combs “groomed” her into sex trafficking.

In a lawsuit… pic.twitter.com/hBlvAwACq6

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas

— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 3, 2024