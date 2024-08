Detienen a un jugador de hockey australiano por presunta compra de cocaína en los JJ.OO.

WATCH

Aussie men’s hockey player Tom Craig has addressed the media after being released from police custody after being arrested for trying to buy cocaine on a night out in Paris. He has escaped with an admonishment and no fine @smh https://t.co/qB2WMaNFFO pic.twitter.com/XcFmIfIlPP

— Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) August 7, 2024