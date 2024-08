Puigdemont cuenta cómo volvió a fugarse de España y habla de «golpe híbrido» de la judicatura

I didn’t return to Catalonia to be arrested. I returned to exercise the right to resist oppression. When a judge refuses to apply democratic law, that’s a form of oppression — one that no democrat should tolerate.

«Spanish judges pulled off a hybrid coup» https://t.co/1IRzknlRiy

— krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) August 16, 2024