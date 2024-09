La embajadora de Serbia en España sufre una agresión en Madrid

Serbian ambassador to #Spain attacked

Yesterday in central #Madrid, a young man physically attacked Ambassador @SRBinSpain Irena Sarac on the street where she lives, causing injuries to her back. Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs, @markodjuric has strongly condemned the… pic.twitter.com/g2Tyensv9P

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas

— Serbia in English (@serbiainenglish) September 9, 2024