‘El Mencho’ en la mira: EE.UU. sube la millonaria recompensa para capturar al líder del CJNG

Today, @StateDept announces a reward increase of up to $15M for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of CJNG leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, a/k/a “El Mencho.” Information regarding El Mencho should be reported to the DEA. https://t.co/6eU7cUoLEI pic.twitter.com/ukNisDTUyC

— US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) December 4, 2024