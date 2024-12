Hombres armados secuestran a decenas de mujeres y niños frente a las costas de Libia

🚨Yesterday, MSF team faced a critical rescue operation. Armed men forcibly took away women and children at gunpoint to return them to Libya, separating families. 70 people jumped into the water from an unseaworthy rubber boat and were rescued by our team.

— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) November 29, 2024