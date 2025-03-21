Así fue el incendio masivo que causó el colapso en el aeropuerto londinense de Heathrow

El fuego provocó un apagón en la zona y llevó al cierre del Aeropuerto Internacional de Heathrow, en Londres, hasta este sábado.

En las redes sociales se difundieron varios videos que muestran el fuerte incendio que se produjo la noche de este jueves en una subestación eléctrica en el oeste de Londres (el Reino Unido) y que provocó el colapso del tráfico aéreo en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Heathrow.

Heathrow closed for at least 24 hours due to a huge fire at a London electricity station. Back up power failed – some reports say due to a move from diesel generators to unreliable energy for ‘net-zero’ insanity. 1,400 fights and 200,000 passengers a day will be grounded. pic.twitter.com/UAXAsHuQ5w

La subestación abastece el Heathrow y este aeropuerto sufrió cortes de electricidad.

Heathrow Airport shuts down until midnight due to a massive fire at a nearby power substation! Over 1,350 flights grounded, 16K+ people without power. #Heathrow pic.twitter.com/oxcErJmgnc

En estas circunstancias, el aeropuerto, que es el mayor en el Reino Unido y uno de los más transitados del mundo, dejó de funcionar y permanecerá cerrado hasta las 23:59 del 21 de marzo, reza un comunicado del mismo aeropuerto.

Heathrow Airport shut down after fire in local Sub Station.

𝐆𝐁𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 reporting that the station uses Lithium batteries instead of Diesel, and it’s these batteries that have exploded.

Well done to the green lobby and all the NetZero nutters.

BRITAIN IS NOW CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/ThKvH3wlvD

— TAXILEAKS©🎗️🇬🇧 (@taxi_leaks) March 21, 2025