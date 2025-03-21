Así fue el incendio masivo que causó el colapso en el aeropuerto londinense de Heathrow

El fuego provocó un apagón en la zona y llevó al cierre del Aeropuerto Internacional de Heathrow, en Londres, hasta este sábado.

 

En las redes sociales se difundieron varios videos que muestran el fuerte incendio que se produjo la noche de este jueves en una subestación eléctrica en el oeste de Londres (el Reino Unido) y que provocó el colapso del tráfico aéreo en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Heathrow.

La subestación abastece el Heathrow y este aeropuerto sufrió cortes de electricidad.

En estas circunstancias, el aeropuerto, que es el mayor en el Reino Unido y uno de los más transitados del mundo, dejó de funcionar y permanecerá cerrado hasta las 23:59 del 21 de marzo, reza un comunicado del mismo aeropuerto.

Según The Guardian, se espera que unos 1.300 vuelos se vean afectados por este suceso. Los pasajeros fueron advertidos de que los fallos en el funcionamiento de las instalaciones aeroportuarias puedan durar varios días.

Mientras, el portal de seguimiento de vuelos Flightradar24 informó que al menos 120 aviones que estaban en el aire y se dirigían a las pistas de aterrizaje tuvieron que ser desviados a aeropuertos alternativos o regresar a sus puntos de partida.

No solo el aeropuerto resultó afectado. Se reporta que miles de hogares se quedaron sin electricidad.


