EE.UU. y China hablarán de comercio y tráfico de fentanilo

Senator @SteveDaines arrived in Beijing. A member of the @SenateForeign, he was welcomed by Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Anny Vu and will hold discussions on stopping the flow of fentanyl, protecting American jobs, and ensuring fair and reciprocal trade. pic.twitter.com/FKl8lKb7eO

— 美国驻华使领馆 US MissionCN (@USA_China_Talk) March 20, 2025