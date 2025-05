China realiza ejercicios de desembarco anfibio en el estrecho de Taiwán

China has issued a navigation warning for a live-fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait for May 20-22

The exercise had no advance warning.

The exercise coincides with the one year anniversary of Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te’s administration.

Today May 20th is also the start of… pic.twitter.com/BMdJAynk4D

— Indo-Pacific News – Geo-Politics & Defense (@IndoPac_Info) May 20, 2025