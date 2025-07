Nuevo México recuerda 80 años de primera explosión nuclear

🧵On July 16, 1945, the U.S. conducted the first-ever nuclear explosion in New Mexico. This was not an empty desert, as some claim, it was home to Indigenous Peoples and other local communities. There was plant and animal life, and sacred sites.

— ICAN (@nuclearban) July 16, 2025