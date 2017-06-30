¿Por qué Messi y Antonella no se casaron por la Iglesia?

Argentine football star Lionel Messi and bride Antonella Roccuzzo pose for photographers just after their wedding at the City Centre Complex in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina on June 30, 2017.Footballers and celebrities including pop singer Shakira gathered Friday for the “wedding of the century” in Lionel Messi's Argentine hometown as the Barcelona superstar prepared to marry his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)” data-medium-file=”https://cnnespanol2.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/boda-messi-matrimonio-argentina-rosario-antonella1.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=300″ data-large-file=”https://cnnespanol2.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/boda-messi-matrimonio-argentina-rosario-antonella1.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=1024″ />