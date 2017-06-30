¿Por qué Messi y Antonella no se casaron por la Iglesia?

1 de 11
| El astro del fútbol Lionel Messi y su novia Antonella Roccuzzo se casaron este viernes 30 de mayo en la ciudad de Rosario, Argentina. (Crédito: EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN Español) – Para muchos se trata de la boda del año, y para los residentes de la ciudad de Rosario, Argentina, sin duda podría ser la boda del siglo. Se trata del matrimonio de dos de sus ciudadanos más queridos. En la noche de este viernes se llevó a cabo en el enlace civil del astro fútbol Lionel Messi y su novia, Antonella Roccuzo, a la que conoció cuando apenas eran niños.
La pareja no se casó en una ceremonia religiosa. Durante los días previos a la boda, medios especularon de que la Iglesia católica se los había prohibido. Pero la agencia de noticias católica ACI Prensa pudo confirmar que “formalmente la familia de Messi ni la de la esposa pidieron lugar en ninguna parroquia de la ciudad de Rosario, ni en la Catedral tampoco”, señaló el delegado Episcopal de Comunicación del Arzobispado de Rosario, padre Rubén Bellante.
Footballers and celebrities including pop singer Shakira gathered Friday for the “wedding of the century” in Lionel Messi's Argentine hometown as the Barcelona superstar prepared to marry his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)
“En ningún momento el arzobispo, monseñor Eduardo Eliseo Martín, negó la posibilidad del Sacramento del Matrimonio”, dijo Bellante.
Fueron 260 invitados, entre los que se destacan los jugadores del Barcelona, rodeados de un impresionante dispositivo de seguridad. El Casino City Center, donde se llevan a cabo la boda, la ceremonia y los festejos se encuentra en una de las zonas más peligrosas de la ciudad: el barrio Las Flores, donde uno de los grupos narcos más famosos del país, “La Banda de los Monos”, tiene gran influencia.
Bellante dijo a ACI Prensa que quizás los organizadores de la boda prestaron mucha atención en el tema de la seguridad y que el Sacramento “quedó para último momento”.
“No obstante, las puertas siguen abiertas y la verdad es que el Arzobispo me decía ayer: Si ellos, cuando vuelvan otra vez a Rosario el año que viene para sus vacaciones, ya sin tanta prensa, sin tanta cosa, quieren recibir el Sacramento del Matrimonio, con mucho gusto”, concluyó.
Además, según ACI Prensa, la idea de celebrar el matrimonio en un casino no era del agrado de la Iglesia, que rechaza los juegos de azar. El padre Bellante señaló a la agencia que es “demasiado frívolo, como americanizar un sacramento tan valioso como es el matrimonio como hacen en Estados Unidos con esas pseudocapillas”.
Una historia de amor de muchos años
Rosario, a casi 300 kilómetros al norte de Buenos Aires, es la tercera ciudad más poblada de Argentina, la que vio nacer a Messi hace 30 años y ahora está de fiesta con su boda.
Siendo aún muy joven, en 1994 Messi se incorporó a las divisiones inferiores del club Newells, uno de los dos más importantes de la ciudad. Y fue en ese entonces donde conoció a Antonella Rocuzzo.
Pero se separaron al poco tiempo cuando Messi viajó a España para tratarse una enfermedad e incorporarse al Barcelona. Volvería a encontrarse con ella unos años después y en el mundial de Sudáfrica 2010, Messi presentó a Antonella Rocuzzo como su novia.
Dos años después nacería su primer hijo, Thiago, y en 2015, Matheo.
Aunque viven en Barcelona, Leo y Antonella decidieron casarse en su ciudad natal y causaron una revolución.
