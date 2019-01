Facebook estaría probando el modo oscuro de Messenger

Facebook Messenger, seemingly due to prolonged external nagging, has started public testing Dark Mode in certain countries

They have put up a fair warning that Dark Mode isn’t everywhere yet so don’t complain when some UI burns your eyes off

previously: https://t.co/9fCvbYXS5Z pic.twitter.com/wF3w5hsHfh

— Jane “not Facebook Employee” Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 31, 2018