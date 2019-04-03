The ignorance revealed by this tweet by @keithellison is only exceeded by its laziness. On…

The ignorance revealed by this tweet by @keithellison is only exceeded by its laziness. Only a couple of clicks would have saved him from this public display of irresponsibility. https://t.co/HX442PSb64
Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Moisés Naím
The ignorance revealed by this tweet by @keithellison is only exceeded by its laziness. Only a couple of clicks would have saved him from this public display of irresponsibility. https://t.co/HX442PSb64
Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.