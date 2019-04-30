Artículo
Watching events today in Venezuela very closely. The safety and security of @jguaido and @…

Watching events today in Venezuela very closely. The safety and security of @jguaido and @leopoldolopez must be guaranteed. Venezuelans who peacefully support Interim President Guaido must do so without fear of intimidation or violence.


Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Chrystia Freeland







