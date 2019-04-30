Watching events today in Venezuela very closely. The safety and security of @jguaido and @leopoldolopez must be guaranteed. Venezuelans who peacefully support Interim President Guaido must do so without fear of intimidation or violence.
Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Chrystia Freeland
Watching events today in Venezuela very closely. The safety and security of @jguaido and @…
Watching events today in Venezuela very closely. The safety and security of @jguaido and @leopoldolopez must be guaranteed. Venezuelans who peacefully support Interim President Guaido must do so without fear of intimidation or violence.
¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?
@ejutv
COMENTARIOS
Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.