La sonda japonesa Hayabusa 2 realiza un segundo intento de recoger muestras del asteroide que bombardeó

[PPTD-TM1A] May 29 at 10:30 JST: the first shift for PPTD-TM1A has begun. Similar to PPTD-TM1 (May 14-16), the aim is to observe at low altitude and drop a target marker. Preparatory work for the descent began yesterday and the spacecraft is currently at the home position.

