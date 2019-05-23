Artículo
Populares

Migrants from Mexico and anywhere in the world leave their homes because of the poverty an…

- DeRedes, Política ,
     

Migrants from Mexico and anywhere in the world leave their homes because of the poverty and hunger caused by US capitalism. They don’t deserve threats from anyone, not even from Trump who enforces inhumane walls of segregation and discrimination. Universal citizenship is a right


Fuente: Evo Morales Ayma por Evo Morales Ayma







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

Sale a la luz un nuevo video del atraco a Eurochronos Seguridad, Videos

Sale a la luz un nuevo video del atraco a Eurochronos

      5.748
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     