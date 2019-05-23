Migrants from Mexico and anywhere in the world leave their homes because of the poverty and hunger caused by US capitalism. They don’t deserve threats from anyone, not even from Trump who enforces inhumane walls of segregation and discrimination. Universal citizenship is a right
Fuente: Evo Morales Ayma por Evo Morales Ayma
Migrants from Mexico and anywhere in the world leave their homes because of the poverty an…
Migrants from Mexico and anywhere in the world leave their homes because of the poverty and hunger caused by US capitalism. They don’t deserve threats from anyone, not even from Trump who enforces inhumane walls of segregation and discrimination. Universal citizenship is a right
¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?
@ejutv
COMENTARIOS
Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.