Un tenista rompe todas sus raquetas tras una derrota en el campeonato de Wimbledon

After losing to Ruben Bemelmans 12-10 in the third, Akira Santillan walked to a secluded spot on the Roehampton field, took out all five of his rackets one by one, and destroyed all of them.

He left with a trail of destruction in his wake. pic.twitter.com/na6L2FkcXo

— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) 26 июня 2019 г.