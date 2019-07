El motivo real por el que desaparecieron los mayas: un nuevo descubrimiento

Our new paper uses stable isotope and AMS14C data from individuals at the ancient Maya community of Cahal Pech to examine how dietary diversity promoted resilience in the face of climate change. Out today in Current Anthropology: https://t.co/U7S9fdn2NT. @AnthroNAU @PSU_Anthro pic.twitter.com/3CT0xP5Q3L

— Claire Ebert (@c_ebert1) 3 de julio de 2019