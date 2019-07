La lucha contra el cáncer no termina para este actor mexicano que triunfa en Broadway

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY! Here are some answers to my friends from the press in Mexico, the US and Latin America that have reached out to me & my offices in the past few days. All is good. Cancer free & living my dream. LOTS OF PROJECTS. Onward & forward! Grateful & excited! Booked & blessed. Love, Mauricio Martinez #survivor #immigrant #cancersurvivor #lgbtq #resilience #cancersucks #loveislove #4thofjuly #payitforward #healtheworld #MauricioMartinez #MadeInMexico