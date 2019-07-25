Shameless: regime apologists complain international sanctions are harming the people of #Venezuela even as Maduro’s stepsons now stand accused of profiting handsomely from the food distribution system, denying food to desperate people. How low can you get?
Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Eric Farnsworth
Shameless: regime apologists complain international sanctions are harming the people of #V…
Shameless: regime apologists complain international sanctions are harming the people of #Venezuela even as Maduro’s stepsons now stand accused of profiting handsomely from the food distribution system, denying food to desperate people. How low can you get?
¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?
@ejutv
COMENTARIOS
Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.