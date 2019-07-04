We congratulate the US on its Independence Day. You can always count on our commitment to work together to improve the living conditions of the poorest and most vulnerable people. The real independence is to struggle against the dreadful consequences of capitalism
Fuente: Evo Morales Ayma por Evo Morales Ayma
