Cómo la negligencia de Jair Bolsonaro podría socavar la prometedora liberalización económica que intenta impulsar en Brasil

A «dieback» would directly hurt the seven other countries wif which Brazil shares the river basin. It would reduce the moisture channelled along the Andes as far south as Buenos Aires. If Brazil were damming a real river, not choking off an aerial one, downstream nations could consider it an act of war. As the vast Amazonian store of carbon burned and rotted, the world could heat up by as much as 0.1°C by 2100—not alot, you may think, but the preferred target of the Paris climate agreement allows further warming of only 0.5°C or so.