La ONU pide la liberación de las tres mujeres iraníes encarceladas por quitarse el velo

Amnesty International condemns the arrest of brave women’s rights defender Mojgan Keshavarz. Here she is peacefully protesting Iran’s degrading forced veiling laws by handing out flowers to women on 8 March, International Women’s Day.pic.twitter.com/tluR1m7fBu

— Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) April 25, 2019