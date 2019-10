Despiden a futbolista francés tras admitir que robó un reloj de 76.000 dólares a un compañero por «celos»

Nice allow Lamine Diaby-Fadiga to join Ligue 2 side Paris FC on a free after terminating his contract when Lamine admitted STEALING team-mate Kasper Dolberg's £62,000 watch. Plus, Nice and Dolberg are expected to drop the criminal investigation into the matter. pic.twitter.com/CdhAoRMLyD

— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) 1 октября 2019 г.