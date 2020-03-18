«¡Demos una patada al coronavirus!», es el eslogan de la campaña de Zlatan

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio
«¡Demos una patada al coronavirus!», es el eslogan de la iniciativa promovida por Ibrahimovic a través de la plataforma «Gofundme», que en pocas horas ya ha recaudado más de 110.000 euros para ayudar un país en el que ya se han registrado más de 2.500 muertos y más de 30.000 contagiados.
«En este momento de extremada emergencia que Italia está viviendo hemos decidido organizar una recaudación de fondos que será completamente entregado a ‘Humanitas’ para contribuir a reforzar el departamento de cuidados intensivos de los hospitales de Rozzano/Milán, Bérgamo, Castellanza y Turín», se lee en la página oficial de la iniciativa de Ibrahimovic.
El veterano delantero sueco, que regresó a Italia el último enero procedente del Los Ángeles Galaxy estadounidense, se sumó a muchos futbolistas y clubes en las donaciones benéficas, con Juventus, Milan, Inter de Milán, Nápoles o Roma que dieron su aportación.
Además, el presidente del Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, realizó junto a su familia, dueña de sociedades como Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari o CNH Industrial, una donación de 10 millones de euros, además de dispositivos sanitarios, a la Protección Civil italiana.
Fuente: https://www.foxsports.com.ar