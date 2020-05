La tormenta tropical Arthur se fortaleció rumbo a Carolina del Norte y amenaza la costa este de EEUU

At 2pm Sun…Tropical Storm Arthur was located about 310 mi SSW of Cape Hatteras NC, moving to the NNE at 9 mph, with max winds of 45 mph. Some strengthening is expected as Arthur moves near or just east of the North Carolina coast on Monday, then turns away from the East Coast. pic.twitter.com/ysKfqyaX1K

— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) May 17, 2020