Secuestran en su villa a uno de los hombres más ricos de China pero su hijo logra ‘salvarlo’ al escapar a nado

#BREAKING

Chinese billionaire & founder of house appliance manufacturing giant #Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into last night.

Foshan police said Monday morning they rescued the person and arrested five suspects. #何享健 #美的 pic.twitter.com/IQRrp0FAFb

— ChinaPropertyFocus (@ChinaPropFocus) June 15, 2020