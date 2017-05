La OTAN inicia una serie de maniobras militares a unos 35 kilómetros de la frontera rusa (VIDEOS)

This week #USA-led #SaberStrike exercise starts in 🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹🇵🇱. Tanks, equipment & 400 troops arrived by sea to #Latviahttps://t.co/BpGmZQdI6Lpic.twitter.com/U18Iyc3YbP

— Latvia in NATO 🇱🇻 (@LV_NATO) May 26, 2017