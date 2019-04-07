El príncipe Harry habría evitado cruzarse con dos de sus exnovias ‘in extremis’

El duque de Sussex se queda a poco de cruzarse con dos de sus exnovias, Ellie Goulding y Camilla Thurlow, en la proyección de un documental en Londres.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So proud and honoured to be a small part of @ourplanet with Sir David and the rest of the Silverback team 🦍 THE most unbelievable footage. Once again they have made an awe-inspiring documentary about our beautiful species and eco systems, but this time we can clearly see what we are losing and have already lost on this earth. Climate change is affecting us ALL, whether we want to admit it or not, and we are all in it together! We all depend on nature and it is up to us to save it. Congratulations to everyone involved, a real masterpiece 🎉🎉🎉🌎🌍🌏 PS definitely should have worn my hair up 🤦🏼♀️ see instastory for some real windy ones 💨
La segunda la tomó Goulding por cuenta propia, según el mismo diario. La cantante mantuvo un corto idilio con Harry en la primavera de 2016, aunque nunca lo hicieron oficial. Goulding ya evitó cantar en la recepción de la boda de Harry y no asistió a la ceremonia de mayo pese a estar invitada. Según cuenta también The Sun, Goulding se saltó la fiesta posproyección de la proyección de Our Planet pese a que la artista canta el tema principal de la serie, In This Together.
“Ellie no se quedó tampoco, por una razón obvia”, añade una de las fuentes de The Sun. “Se escapó muy rápido antes de que hubiera ninguna oportunidad de encontrarse con él”.
Fuente: revistavanityfair.es