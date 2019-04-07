El príncipe Harry habría evitado cruzarse con dos de sus exnovias ‘in extremis’

El duque de Sussex se queda a poco de cruzarse con dos de sus exnovias, Ellie Goulding y Camilla Thurlow, en la proyección de un documental en Londres.

La segunda la tomó Goulding por cuenta propia, según el mismo diario. La cantante mantuvo un corto idilio con Harry en la primavera de 2016, aunque nunca lo hicieron oficial. Goulding ya evitó cantar en la recepción de la boda de Harry y no asistió a la ceremonia de mayo pese a estar invitada. Según cuenta también The Sun, Goulding se saltó la fiesta posproyección de la proyección de Our Planet pese a que la artista canta el tema principal de la serie, In This Together.

“Ellie no se quedó tampoco, por una razón obvia”, añade una de las fuentes de The Sun. “Se escapó muy rápido antes de que hubiera ninguna oportunidad de encontrarse con él”.

Fuente: revistavanityfair.es