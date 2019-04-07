Artículo
El príncipe Harry habría evitado cruzarse con dos de sus exnovias ‘in extremis’

- Sociales
     

El duque de Sussex se queda a poco de cruzarse con dos de sus exnovias, Ellie Goulding y Camilla Thurlow, en la proyección de un documental en Londres.

El príncipe Harry evita a última hora cruzarse con dos de sus exnovias
El príncipe Harry

Hasta hace unos años, si el príncipe Harry tenía que cruzarse con alguna de sus exnovias, lo peor que podía pasar es que un tabloide dejara un titular sensacionalista olvidado a los pocos días. Esos encuentros acarrean ahora más peso mediático conforme la imagen de su matrimonio idílico con Meghan Markle queda más asentada a nivel global.

El duque de Sussex estuvo cerca de coincidir este pasado jueves con dos de sus ligues de antaño, Ellie Goulding y Camilla Thurlow, en la proyección del documental de Netflix Our Planetque Sir David Attenborough presentó en Londres. Con tal de impedir cualquier instante incómodo, dos decisiones de última hora frenaron posibles encuentros que fueran pasto de los paparazzis.


La primera tuvo que ver con Thurlow. Según The Sun, los organizadores de la proyección se percataron de que Harry y Curlow iban a sentarse juntos, así que decidieron cambiar a Thurlow de sitio y poner en su lugar al príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra. Thurlow y Harry estuvieron saliendo juntos durante una breve temporada en el verano de 2014, meses después de que el duque dejara su relación con la actriz Cressida Bonas.


“Al principio, nadie se dio cuenta de la conexión entre Harry y Camilla, pero justo antes del evento lo señalaron y se hizo un cambio rápido de todo”, dice una fuente de The Sun. “Habría sido extremadamente embarazoso llevar a Harry y sentarle justo al lado de su ex”.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

So proud and honoured to be a small part of @ourplanet with Sir David and the rest of the Silverback team 🦍 THE most unbelievable footage. Once again they have made an awe-inspiring documentary about our beautiful species and eco systems, but this time we can clearly see what we are losing and have already lost on this earth. Climate change is affecting us ALL, whether we want to admit it or not, and we are all in it together! We all depend on nature and it is up to us to save it. Congratulations to everyone involved, a real masterpiece 🎉🎉🎉🌎🌍🌏 PS definitely should have worn my hair up 🤦🏼‍♀️ see instastory for some real windy ones 💨

Una publicación compartida de elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) el

 

La segunda la tomó Goulding por cuenta propia, según el mismo diario. La cantante mantuvo un corto idilio con Harry en la primavera de 2016, aunque nunca lo hicieron oficial. Goulding ya evitó cantar en la recepción de la boda de Harry y no asistió a la ceremonia de mayo pese a estar invitada. Según cuenta también The Sun, Goulding se saltó la fiesta posproyección de la proyección de Our Planet pese a que la artista canta el tema principal de la serie, In This Together.

“Ellie no se quedó tampoco, por una razón obvia”, añade una de las fuentes de The Sun. “Se escapó muy rápido antes de que hubiera ninguna oportunidad de encontrarse con él”.

 

 

 

Fuente: revistavanityfair.es







