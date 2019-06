Dimite el comisionado de la frontera en EEUU tras la polémica por el trato a menores

Reminder: Caging kids is a for-profit enterprise, & the people who profit off camps finance the political campaigns of those who legislate more caging.

If you want to follow the money: GEO Group & CoreCivic are big ones. Look at the lenders & private equity grps they deal with. https://t.co/QjgZZVx4Nf

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019